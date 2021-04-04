Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.