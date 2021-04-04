Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,428,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 758.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $204.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $209.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

