Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.