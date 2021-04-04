Advisor Partners LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

