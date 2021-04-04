Advisor Partners LLC Has $345,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Loews by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

