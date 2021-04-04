Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $31.08 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

