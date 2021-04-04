Advisor Partners LLC Sells 880 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $217.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

