Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS AEGXF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

