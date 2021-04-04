AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.04 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.