Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $58.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

