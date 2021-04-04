African Gold Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 7th (OTCMKTS:AGACU)

African Gold Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AGACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. African Gold Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AGACU opened at $10.00 on Friday.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for African Gold Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.