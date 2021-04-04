AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

AGF Management stock opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$2.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$518.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

