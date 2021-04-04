Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,368,000 after buying an additional 123,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,837,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,808,000 after buying an additional 227,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

A stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.