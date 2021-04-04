Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO Sells $13,970.60 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO John P. Butler sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $13,970.60.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

