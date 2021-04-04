Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Spotify Technology accounts for 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.46. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $116.00 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

