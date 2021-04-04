Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $235.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.56 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

