Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Square makes up about 3.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Square by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Square by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $210.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 364.31, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

