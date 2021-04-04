Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $235.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

