Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,747 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Splunk makes up approximately 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $138.27 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.06.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

