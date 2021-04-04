Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,182 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

