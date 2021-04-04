Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $915,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $747.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

