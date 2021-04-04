Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Burlington Stores makes up approximately 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

NYSE BURL opened at $299.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $321.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

