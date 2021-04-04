Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$14.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AGI opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.98 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.98.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

