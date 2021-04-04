Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $253,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Albemarle by 25.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 128.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Albemarle by 26.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

