Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lifted by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $185.41 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

