Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,420 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Y opened at $636.51 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $434.53 and a one year high of $663.56. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.80.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

