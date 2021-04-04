ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALE. Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.15.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

