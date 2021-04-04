AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $127,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $110,187.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

