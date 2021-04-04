ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

