Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $166,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

