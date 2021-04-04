Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 279,145 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 279,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.26% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

NYSE:SPR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

