Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,975 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QELLU. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000.

Shares of QELLU opened at $10.89 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

