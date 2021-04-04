Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $5.32 Million Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 323,567 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.20% of Fluidigm worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FLDM opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

