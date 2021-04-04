Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $8.87 Million Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $89.59 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

