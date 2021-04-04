Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 185,030 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,030 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Roku stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

