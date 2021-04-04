Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

ABEV opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,320,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 201,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $2,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

