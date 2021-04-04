AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $39,605,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

AMCX stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

