American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Announces $0.08 None Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $12.99 on Friday. American Bank has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

