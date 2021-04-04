American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

BIPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

