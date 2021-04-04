American International Group Inc. Sells 2,353 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gap were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,757. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPS opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

