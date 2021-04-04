Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $244.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well-poised for top-line growth, given its robust AUM balance, diversified investment portfolio and business-restructuring initiatives (including the sale of the Auto & Home division, and the launch of banking and credit products through its federal savings bank). Further, given the solid balance sheet position, Ameriprise is expected to sustain efficient capital deployment activities. However persistent rise in expenses (owing to technology upgrades), significant outflows in the Asset Management (“AM”) segment and high dependence of the company's operations on the turbulent nature of the equity markets remain near-term woes for the company.”

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $235.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.72.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.