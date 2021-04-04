AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

