Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 13,922 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

