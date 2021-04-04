Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,474 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $130.41 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $133.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

