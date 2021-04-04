Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI opened at $95.93 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

