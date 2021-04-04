Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $614.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $577.32 and a 200-day moving average of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $249.45 and a 12 month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

