Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,965 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

