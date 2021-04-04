Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,060 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG opened at $41.37 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.