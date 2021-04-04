Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $119.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

