Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 6,500 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

